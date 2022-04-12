Azerbaijan records 36 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,289, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 24 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,375. No coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 211.

So far, 6,750,860 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az