Azerbaijan records 376 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 887 patients have recovered, and 16 have died in the country over the past day.

The nationwide case tally has reached 615,312, with 596,545 recoveries and 8,324 deaths. Some 10,443 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 8,784 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,832,974.

News.Az