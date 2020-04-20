Azerbaijan records 38 new coronavirus cases, 79 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while 79 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

So far, 1,436 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Of them, 791 have recovered and 19 people have died.

As many as 626 people are receiving treatment in special hospitals.

The condition of 16 people of them is severe, of 23 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

News.Az

