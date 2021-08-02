Azerbaijan records 431 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 431 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 139 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died in Azerbaijan over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The case tally in the country has reached 344,951, with 333,267 recoveries and 5,030 deaths. Some 6,654 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 6,238 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,049,978.

News.Az