Azerbaijan records 474 new coronavirus cases, 1,322 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 474 reaching 225,820, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,322 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 212,120. Some 16 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,957.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 10,743.

Over the past day, 8,052 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,287,959.

News.Az