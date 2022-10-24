Azerbaijan records 5 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 15 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

No coronavirus-related death cases have been recorded in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 822,686, with 812,339 recoveries and 9,935 deaths, while treatment of 412 others is underway.

A total of 7,293,381 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

