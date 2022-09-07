Azerbaijan records 502 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

502 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 611 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Some 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 816,589 with 803,562 recoveries and 9,838 deaths, while treatment of 3,189 others is underway.

A total of 7,180,867 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az