Azerbaijan records 502 daily coronavirus cases
502 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 611 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.
Some 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 816,589 with 803,562 recoveries and 9,838 deaths, while treatment of 3,189 others is underway.
A total of 7,180,867 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.