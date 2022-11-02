Azerbaijan records 51 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifty-one new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 49 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,369, with 813,117 recoveries and 9,951 deaths, while treatment of 301 others is underway.

A total of 7,325,464 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az