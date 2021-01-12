Azerbaijan records 519 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 519 reaching 225,346, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,276 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 210,798. Some 15 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,941.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 11,607.

Over the past day, 7,898 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,279,907.

News.Az