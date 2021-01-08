Azerbaijan records 532 new coronavirus cases, 1,879 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 532 reaching 223,417, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed on Friday.

As many as 1,879 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 205,406. Some 24 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,869.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 15,142.

Over the past day, 8,383 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,250,291.

