Azerbaijan records 57 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has confirmed 57 more cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Moreover, some 12 people infected with the coronavirus have recovered, according to the headquarters.

So far, as many as 641 people have been infected with the virus in Azerbaijan. Of them, forty-four have recovered and seven have passed away.

Currently, 590 people are receiving treatment in special hospitals. Of them, 11 are in critical condition, while the health state of 17 other is assessed as moderate.

An examination of 4,321 people, placed in various quarantine zones, is being conducted.

To establish the facts of infection, over 45,000 tests were carried out.

