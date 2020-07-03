Azerbaijan records 583 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 583 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli.

He made the remarks Friday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 395 virus infected people have recovered and 7 others have died, Bayramli noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 19,267, with 10,267 recoveries and 235 deaths.

As many as 8,212 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 7,137 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has surpassed 500,000.

