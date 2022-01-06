Azerbaijan records 584 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 584 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 851 patients have recovered, and 11 have died in the country over the past day.

Up until now, 619,502 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 603,906 of them have recovered, and 8,422 people have died. As many as 7,174 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,044 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,911,227.

News.Az