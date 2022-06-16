Azerbaijan records 6 daily coronavirus infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 6 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,925, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 15 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,130. One patient has died of the infection, pushing the nationwide death toll to 9,716.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 80.

So far, 6,932,255 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az