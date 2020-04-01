Azerbaijan records 61 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

The headquarters noted that as many as 359 people have been infected with the coronavirus. Some 26 of them have already recovered, five have died.

Currently, 328 people are undergoing medical treatment in the hospitals.

The health condition of 7 of them is severe, while the health condition of 17 people - moderate severe.

The appropriate measures are being taken in connection with the medical check-up of 4,518 people placed in various quarantine zones.

Over the past period, about 35,000 tests were carried out in connection with new cases of the infection.

News.Az