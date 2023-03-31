Azerbaijan records 64 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 22 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,724, with 819,156 recoveries and 10,182 deaths, while treatment of 386 others is underway.

A total of 7,558,593 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az