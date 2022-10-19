Azerbaijan records 65 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

65 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 68 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 822,751 with 812,407 recoveries and 9,935 deaths, while treatment of 409 others is underway.

A total of 7,296,340 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az