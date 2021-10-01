Azerbaijan records 689 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 689 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,816 patients have recovered, and 18 others have died in Azerbaijan over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in the country has reached 484,591, with 460,738 recoveries and 6,543 deaths. As many as 17,310 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,558 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,868,573.

News.Az