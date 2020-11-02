Azerbaijan records drop in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 596 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Some 322 virus infected people have recovered, and 13 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 57,040 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 44,479 of them have recovered, and 753 people have died. The number of active cases stands at 11,808.

Over the past day, 5,081 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,368,620.

News.Az