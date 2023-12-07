5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Azerbaijan
- 07 Dec 2023 05:06
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191258
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-records-earthquake-in-caspian-sea-1 Copied
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The earthquake, a depth of 68 km, was recorded at 08:16 local time.
The earthquake was felt in the capital Baku and other cities. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been recorded.