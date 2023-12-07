5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The earthquake, a depth of 68 km, was recorded at 08:16 local time.

The earthquake was felt in the capital Baku and other cities. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been recorded.

News.Az

