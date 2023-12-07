Yandex metrika counter

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Azerbaijan

  • Society
  • Share
5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Azerbaijan

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The earthquake, a depth of 68 km, was recorded at 08:16 local time.

The earthquake was felt in the capital Baku and other cities. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been recorded. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      