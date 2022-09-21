Azerbaijan records GDP growth in non-oil sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-August 2022, Azerbaijan’s GDP increased by 5.8 percent to 84.8 billion manat ($49.8 billion) compared to the same period last year, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, the GDP growth of the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 10.3 percent - about 43.3 billion manat ($25.4 billion).

“Growth in the non-oil and gas sector has accelerated compared to the previous year. Over the same period last year, this sector's GDP increased by only 5.7 percent, compared to the period from January through August 2020,” Jabbarov added.

