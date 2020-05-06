Azerbaijan records increase in number of coronavirus infected people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people infected with coronavirus has begun to grow since mid-April, said Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

He made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“The number of infected people increased even more from April 27 through May 3,” the chairman added. “The number of infected people increased after the quarantine regime was eased.”

"Earlier people preferred wearing medical masks but presently, citizens do not use masks and do not observe the rules of the social distance,” the chairman added. “Earlier it was possible to see that 4-5 out of 10 people were wearing masks, presently, it is only one or two."

News.Az