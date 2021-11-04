Azerbaijan records more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 2,706 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,937 patients have recovered, and 29 others have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed infections in Azerbaijan have reached 539,710, with 501,508 recoveries and 7,182 deaths. Some 31,020 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 15,350 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,243,038.

