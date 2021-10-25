Azerbaijan records nearly 1,500 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,477 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

As many as 628 patients have recovered, and 21 others have died in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 517,802, with 485,232 recoveries and 6,915 deaths. Some 25,655 virus-infected people are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,183 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,117,481.

News.Az