Azerbaijan records nearly 1,700 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has logged 1,678 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 588,318, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Some 23 people have died over the past day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 7,856, according to the Operational Headquarters.

The total recoveries stood at 554,749, with 1,934 patients newly recovering from the disease.

A total of 5,539,284 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

