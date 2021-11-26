Azerbaijan records nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,997 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,319 patients have recovered and 31 have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed infections in Azerbaijan have reached 582,504, with 547,354 recoveries and 7,767 deaths. Some 27,383 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,210 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,497,719.

News.Az