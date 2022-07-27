Azerbaijan records nearly 400 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Azerbaijan has registered 399 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 797,281, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 271 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 785,437. Two patients have died in Azerbaijan, pushing the death toll to 9,741.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,103.

So far, 7,033,280 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az