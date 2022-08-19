Azerbaijan records nearly 500 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 499 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 807,516, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 478 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 794,225. To date, some 9,784 patients have died from the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,507.

So far, 7,113,616 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az