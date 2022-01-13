Azerbaijan records nearly 700 new coronairus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 674 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 509 patients have recovered, and 10 have died in the country over the past day.

Up until now, 623,555 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,397 of them have recovered, and 8,490 have died. Some 7,668 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 10,386 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 5,978,735.

News.Az