Azerbaijan records nearly 800 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 755 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 1,671 patients have recovered, and 18 have died in the country over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 608,815, with 583,914 recoveries and 8,167 deaths. Some 16,734 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 10,804 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,729,433.

News.Az