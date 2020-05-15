Azerbaijan records new 101 coronavirus cases, 53 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported Friday.

Some 53 patients have recovered, while one patient (born in 1977) has died from the infection, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,980, with 1,886 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Some 1,058 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 37 are in severe and 47 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 220,363 coronavirus cases have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az