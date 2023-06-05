Azerbaijan records one COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

One new case of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Azerbaijan, and one patient has recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,862, with 821,549 recoveries and 10,277 deaths, while treatment of 36 others is underway.

A total of 7,626,672 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az