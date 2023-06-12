Azerbaijan records one new COVID-19 case

+ ↺ − 16 px

One new case of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,881, with 821,581 recoveries and 10,280 deaths, while treatment of 20 others is underway.

A total of 7,632,414 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az