Azerbaijan records over 100 new coronavirus cases in a day

101 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 93 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 830,056, with 819,403 recoveries and 10,193 deaths, while treatment of 460 others is underway.

A total of 7,564,431 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


