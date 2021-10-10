Azerbaijan records over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, 1,043 patients have recovered, and 10 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 492,179, with 492,179 recovers and 6,664 deaths. As many as 12,492 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 8,385 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,952,737.

News.Az