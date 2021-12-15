Azerbaijan records over 1,100 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,156 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 1,739 patients have recovered, and 14 have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 607,076, with 580,495 recoveries and 8,137 deaths. Some 18,444 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 11,848 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,706,189.

News.Az