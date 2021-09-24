Azerbaijan records over 1,100 new coronavirus cases, nearly 2,600 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,128 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 2,590 patients have recovered, and 21 others have died in the country over the past day.

The overall number of confirmed infections in the country has reached 478,715, with 446,643 recoveries and 6,415 deaths. Some 25,657 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Azerbaijan.

Over the past day, 11,505 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,802,229.

News.Az