Azerbaijan records over 1,500 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 1,530 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,864 patients have recovered, and 21 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed number of infections in Azerbaijan has reached 598,503, with 567,385 recoveries and 8,004 deaths. Some 23,114 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,863 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,621,021.

News.Az