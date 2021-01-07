Azerbaijan records over 1,900 coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 685 reaching 222,885, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed on Thursday.

As many as 1,931 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 203,527. Some 27 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,845.

Over the past 24 hours, 9,915 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,241,908.

News.Az