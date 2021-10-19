Azerbaijan records over 2,100 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 863 patients have recovered, and 15 others have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed cases in the country have reached 505,554, with 479,675 recoveries and 6,793 recoveries. Some 19,086 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 12,189 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,044,744.

