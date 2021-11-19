Azerbaijan records over 2,200 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,233 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,401 patients have recovered, and 28 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 570,322, with 533,175 recoveries and 7,579 deaths. There are 29,568 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Over the past day, 12,925 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,418,169.

News.Az