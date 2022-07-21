Azerbaijan records over 300 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 305 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 795,495, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 175 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 784,356. Two patients have died in Azerbaijan, pushing the death toll to 9,729.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,410

So far, 7,015,080 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az