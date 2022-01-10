Azerbaijan records over 300 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 329 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 358 patients have recovered, and 12 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 621,563, with 605,919 recoveries and 8,547 deaths. Some 7,187 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 5,247 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,948,270.

News.Az