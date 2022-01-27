Azerbaijan records over 3,300 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 3,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 1,132 patients have recovered, and 14 have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 643,509, with 620,182 recoveries and 8,664 deaths. Some 14,663 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,923 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,107,416.

News.Az