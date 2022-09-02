Azerbaijan records over 400 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 437 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 814,435, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 554 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 801,276. To date, some 9,813 people have died from the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,346.

So far, 7,162,508 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

