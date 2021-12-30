Azerbaijan records over 500 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 1,039 patients have recovered, and 14 have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 616,352, with 598,793 recoveries and 8,346 deaths. Some 9,213 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 10,771 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,853,336.

News.Az