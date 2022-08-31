Azerbaijan records over 600 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 621 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 813,437, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 648 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 800127. So far, some 9,805 people have died from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,505.

So far, 7,155,246 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az