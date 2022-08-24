Azerbaijan records over 650 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 809,988, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 732 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 796,632. To date, 9,795 people have died from coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,561.

So far, 7,131,537 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az