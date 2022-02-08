Azerbaijan records over 7,000 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 7,032 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 5,285 patients have recovered, and 22 have died in the country over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan stands at 710,366, with 653,797 recoveries and 8,920 deaths. Some 47,649 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 17,889 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,296,788.

News.Az