Azerbaijan records over 80 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

81 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 48 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 822,427, with 811,998 recoveries and 9,931 deaths, while treatment of 498 others is underway.

A total of 7,282,773 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az